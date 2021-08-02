OWATONNA — On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Nancy Schwalbe passed away in the presence of her family.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Vivian Peterson. She is survived by her sons Robin Schwalbe (Cyndi) and Bret Schwalbe (Nicole); daughter Melanie Simpson (Todd) and grandchildren: Jordan (Gary) McDougall, Alex, Cole, Jack (Hannah), Devyn and Luke Schwalbe.

A Memorial Talk will be given at 3 p.m. Aug. 21, 2021 via Zoom. To see the full obituary please see www.cremationsocietyofmn.com. For the Zoom information please call (507) 451-7843 and leave a message.

