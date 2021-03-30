Patty "Trish" Pike

MAPLE GROVE — Patty Ann "Trish" Pike, 56, of Maple Grove, formerly of Medford, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Methodist Hospital of St. Louis Park.
She was born November 24, 1964 in Owatonna the daughter of David and Deanna (Molle) Pike. Patty graduated from Medford High School. She served for nine years in the US Army including a tour during Desert Storm. She then returned to Minnesota where she worked at Schmidt Printing, Malt O Meal, Urologix and most recently at Cummins. Patty has lived in Maple Grove for the last 15 years.
Patty enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing softball and mushroom hunting. She was very competitive, athletic, strong willed and enjoyed teasing those she loved.
She is survived by her son, Geremie Tipsword of Maple Grove; father, David (and Linda) Pike of Owatonna; sisters, Donna Knudson of Geneva, Dianna (and Tom) Myrick of Owatonna, Karen Spinler of Waseca and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by mother, Deanna Ripka; sister, Sheryl Gasner.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm and on Friday from 1pm to 2pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2pm at Michaelson Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Jones officiating. A celebration of life reception will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Skye Room of Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.