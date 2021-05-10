APPLE VALLEY — Stephanie Jo Radel of Apple Valley, MN died May 6, 2021. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brick - Meger Funeral Home of Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home and one hour before the memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Radel family plot at Owatonna Memorial Gardens. Weather permitting the service will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly.
Stephanie Jo was born on Christmas day in 1988 at the Owatonna Hospital, the daughter of Allan and Randee Radel. She attended Associated Preschool, Lincoln Elementary School and Owatonna High School, graduating in 2007. While in high school, Stephanie was a cheerleader, she excelled in soccer and track and served as captain for the soccer team her senior year. Following high school, Stephanie attended the University of Minnesota graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education. Stephanie had such a gift and love for children. She used this gift and her teaching degree loving and teaching students in various pre-schools. She was a member of the Minnesota Teachers Association known as Education Minnesota. Her goal was to obtain her Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. Stephanie Jo had a zest and a zeal for life, her infectious smile would always light up a room and she brought joy to people she was around. Her family provided her with great support and she always looked forward to coming home to visit mom and dad.
Stephanie will be greatly missed by her parents, Allan and Randee Radel of Owatonna; brothers, Jeffrey (Terri) Radel of Columbia, Mo., and Kyle Radel of Bloomington, MN; sister, Kim Radel (Bob Tabor) of Owatonna; niece, Katie Radel; nephews, Jacob Radel, Justin Radel and Dylan (Jennifer) Radel; aunts, uncles and cousins; significant other, Trevor McCauley; and her precious kitty, Lo. Stephanie was preceded in death by her brother Scot Radel, uncle Kenny Radel, grandparents Elwood and special grandma Kaye Mahlman, and Harlin and Loraine Radel. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com