OWATONNA — Brett Alan Delhanty, 19, of Owatonna, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1909 St. Paul Road. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home, 1603 Austin Rd., Owatonna, and an hour before services at the church.
Brett was born on October 19, 2002, at Owatonna Hospital. He was "on the go" from the moment he learned to walk. As soon as he was old enough, he began walking around the block and meeting neighbors. In fact, he even introduced his parents to many nice people, including the Perkins family with whom they became fast friends. He was dubbed the "Mayor" of Linn Avenue at a young age because of his engaging personality. Brett loved people!
Brett attended Owatonna schools. During high school and the past year, he had various part-time jobs. He loved children and reveled in being a good friend to his young second-cousins and others. He also enjoyed visiting and working on the Perkins' family farm.
He is very loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Keith and Brenda Delhanty, and his "second parents" Barb and Duane Perkins; his brother Hunter and sister Jennifer (Tim) Schlund. He is also survived by his grandmother Betty Jean Guderian; grandfather Burlyn Delhanty, and aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, two nephews, and friends.
Brett was preceded in death by grandfather Clarence Guderian and grandmother Janet Delhanty. Memorials may be directed to the family. To leave a message of condolence go to www.megercares.com
