ELLENDALE, MINNESOTA — Doris Marilyn (Johnson) Deml (https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/dorisdeml) passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born on October 19, 1937 in Ellendale, MN to Stanley and Gladys (Olson) Johnson.
Doris attended Ellendale area schools, Augsburg, St. Cloud State and St. Mary's. Her final career was starting up and running assisted living facilities.
Doris is survived by three daughters, two sons-in-law and two grandchildren, along with many other beloved family members & friends.
The memorial service will be October 30 at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church (12235 Old Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN 55441) at 2:00 PM. It will be live streamed at facebook.com/moplychurch/
Memorials: PRISM, Outreach Food Shelf, or Steele County 4-H.