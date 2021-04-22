Marie A. Jones

OWATONNA — Marie Amelia Jones, age 93, of Owatonna passed away April 8, 2021.
Friends may greet the family 1-3:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Brick Meger Funeral Home, Owatonna. A Catholic Daughters of America Rosary will be recited at 12:45 PM before the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Owatonna
Marie was born to John and Theckla Kotten on January 5, 1928 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. She attended St. Mary's Church and St. Mary's School. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1945. She attended a business school in Mankato, Minnesota and found work in Owatonna.
Marie married Robert Jones September 29, 1951 at St. Hyacinth's Church in Owatonna. They farmed on a farm near Rice Lake before moving to Owatonna.
Marie enjoyed participation in the VFW, American Legion, Goldentones, Catholic Daughters, & Legion of Mary.
Marie resided at Ecumen Countryside Home for the last 14 years where she was well known by residents and staff.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Jones, her parents, sisters Iona & Berniece, brother Sylvester (Vesty) and son-in-law Walter Batts.
Marie is survived by daughters Vivian Batts, Lois Jones, Gail (Larry) Nuckolls, and Phyllis (Gene) Eddy and sister, Viola Watkins, brother Ivan Kotten, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Marjorie Jones and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family appreciates the generous care of Countryside staff and nurses at the Owatonna Hospital. Memorials are preferred to Ecumen Countryside, St. Joseph Church, Owatonna, or a charity activity of the Catholic Daughters.
For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com