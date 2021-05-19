Jerald "Jerry" Johnson

OWATONNA — Jerald "Jerry" Carlyle Johnson, 89, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community.
He was born June 19, 1931 in Elroy, Wisconsin the son of Jacob and Bessie (Sanrope) Johnson. He attended school in Elroy and graduated from Elroy High School, Class of 1949. Jerry continued his education at St. Olaf College for two years before joining the Air Force. He served during the Korean Conflict spending time in Japan. Following his military service, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and graduated with an Engineering Degree. While in college, he met Naomi Boese. The couple married on June 20, 1959, at Fountain Church near Hustler, Wisconsin. They lived in a number of places over the years, including, Milwaukee, Minnetonka, rural Faribault, Winona and Owatonna. Jerry's work career included work at AC Spark Plug in Milwaukee, Honeywell in Minnetonka, owning Black Steer franchise in Faribault, insurance sales, Control Data in Bloomington and Lake Center Industries in Winona. Jerry was an avid reader and enjoyed landscaping and planting and maintaining all the different trees and shrubs.
He is survived by his wife Naomi Johnson of Owatonna; children, Heidi Hart of Mesquite, NV, Mark Johnson of Madison, AL and Jill (Brad) Hanson of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Dan (Katie) Kuhn, Sarah (Aaron) Jameson, Anja Johnson, Sage Johnson, Jake Hanson and Josh Hanson and great grandchildren Kloie, Kidan, and Jaynie Kuhn and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Bessie and son-in-law, Gary Hart.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are preferred Allina Hospice.