BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Brian Lee Bowman, age 66, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home. Brian was born August 14, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Arlyn Bowman and Mildred Leslie. He was raised by his stepfather, Vincent Duffney, Sr. and his mother, Mildred. On May 18, 1991, Brian married Susanne Butler. He worked as an over the road hauler for many years until he retired in 2014. He loved trucking, especially when his wife Sue would tag along. Brian was known for his great sense of humor, including his choice of bathrobes. He loved taking long walks, bike rides, and tinkering with tools. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, rodeos, and wrestling. Family was always important to Brian, and he enjoyed raising his grandkids, Cody and Ryan. Brian took pride in being sober for 40 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Susanne Bowman; children, Philina (Monte) Pierce, Eric Cremeans, Bob Cremeans, Maggie (Daniel) Willert; nine grandchildren, Sevin (Jesse), Cody (Kim), Brayann, Brandon, Ryan (Raynee), Henry, Maddie, Finn, and Maisie; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Bruce (Linda) Bowman, Sheila (Bob) Kennworthy, Craig (Barb) Bowman, Vincent, Jr. (Tammy) Duffney, Kevin Duffney, Mary Ellen (Alan) Davis; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Duffney; biological father, Arlyn Bowman; and stepfather, Vincent Duffney, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home Chapel in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Newry, Minnesota at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home of Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.