OWATONNA — Paul L. Peterson, age 62, of Owatonna, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Paul Luther Peterson, the son of Gary and Mary (Winkler) Peterson, was born on March 7, 1959, in Decorah, Iowa. He graduated from Eden Prairie High School and continued his education at Luther College. On September 24, 1983, he was united in marriage to Julie Ann Fuglestad in Naperville, IL.
Paul and Julie made their home in Owatonna where Paul worked for Federated Insurance. After 32 years with Federated, Paul retired as First Vice President Director of Operational Services. Following his time at Federated, he worked for Cambria as an Executive Vice President. Ultimately, Paul pursued one of his life-long dreams of obtaining his Commercial Driver's License. Paul loved to travel the world, see new sights and enjoyed the company of so many dear friends on his journeys. Above all, Paul cherished time with his family and his beloved dog Bear. He found new meaning and joy being a loving and caring grandfather to his granddaughters and was looking forward with great excitement to the arrival of another granddaughter this spring. Throughout Paul's life his strong faith was a guiding influence.
He is survived by his wife Julie Peterson of Owatonna; children Ashley (Michael) Nowicki of St. Louis, MO, Andrew Peterson of Bari, Italy, Aren (Allison) Peterson of Ham Lake, MN; granddaughters Ellyse, Brynn, and Ayla Nowicki. He is also survived by his mother Mary Peterson, brothers Erik Peterson of Peck, ID, Marcus (Stacey) Peterson of Lakeville, MN and sister Marni Peterson of Scottsdale, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father Gary Peterson and an infant sister Mary Janice Peterson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5th at Michaelson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Federated Challenge: Supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters.