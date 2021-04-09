Timothy Duffy Moberg

OWATONNA — Duffy Moberg, 44 of Ellendale died peacefully at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna on April 7, 2021.
Memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Brick Meger Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Buegler presiding. Friends may greet the family 1.5 hours prior to the memorial service starting at 12:30 PM at the funeral home.
Duffy was born on February 7, 1977 to Tim & Judy Moberg. He graduated from Marshall Senior High School in 1995 and went on to study Culinary Arts at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Duffy spent his career in hospitality serving those around him. While in Marshall he worked in the restaurant industry, cooking for and serving others-wanting to make sure they all had a good time, and their experience was positive.
In 2006, Duffy moved east to the Owatonna/Ellendale area to be closer to family. He worked for Steve's Meat Market and had fabulous stories every Monday night after a day of slaughter. After leaving Steve's, Duffy hit his stride working at Whispering Oaks in Ellendale. He had a special ability to connect with the elderly-always taking time to slow down, listen to stories and inquire about life. As a result of his enjoyment of connecting with people and spending time outside, he managed the local golf course in New Richland as well.
When he wasn't at work, Duffy enjoyed cooking, playing cards, pheasant hunting, being outdoors, and spending his time with his nephews. He spent time doing activities they enjoyed, teaching them how to play pranks on their parents and happily exposing them to the most important parts of television: Westerns. Duffy also enjoyed numerous hours, one could say 'days' of playing cards throughout his life and wasn't one to miss a good opportunity to pull a prank on a loved one or co-worker.
Duffy is survived by his parents, Tim and Judy Moberg of Owatonna, sister Jolayne (Scott) Mohs, nephews Jake, Luke & Quinn of Owatonna, and brother Pat (Lily) Moberg of Blaine.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Emil & Dolores Moberg, Ellsworth & Inez Anderson, uncles and aunt, Mally Anderson, Chuck & Jane Bertsch.
Duffy-you will be missed but fly high and rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House, Patient care fund in Owatonna.
For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com