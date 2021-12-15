Paul Bedney

ARIZONA — Paul Bedney Jr., 78, of Arizona earned his angel wings on Dec. 12. He was a kind, hard-working, religious and loving family man.

Survived by wife Alice, sons Brian (Michelle) and Michael (Carol), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

MN memorial this summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Bedney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

