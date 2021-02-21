A. Donald Broin

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon for southern Minnesota. Around 3 or 4 inches of snow are expected. Light snow will taper off early this evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca and Steele Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&