Mary K. King

OWATONNA — Mary Katherine King, 75, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
She was born October 16, 1946, in Owatonna the daughter of Vern and Elizabeth (Wagner) McGregor. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1966.
Mary's spicy personality afforded her many opportunities to pull practical jokes on her family and friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and embroidery, was an excellent cook and loved to eat.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joshua (Stacy) McGregor of Chesapeake, VA and Amy King of Owatonna; grandchildren, MacKenzie and Amber; step-grandchildren, Erica and Kyle; siblings, Janet Wright of Owatonna, June (Kevin) Sullivan of Rochester and Nicholas (Debra) McGregor of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Nancy McGregor of Owatonna and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Elizabeth and brother, Vern "Butch" McGregor.
A private service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna. Cards of sympathy can be sent to Michaelson Funeral Home, PO Box 482, Owatonna, MN 55060.