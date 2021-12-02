Marvin Carlyle

COLFAX — Marvin E. Carlyle, age 84 of Colfax, IA, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation for Marvin will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Colfax. Cremation will follow the visitation and burial will be held at Colfax Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Colfax Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The son of Howard and Lois (Stewart) Carlyle, Marvin was born on April 2, 1937 on the Stewart Farm near Allerton, Iowa. On June 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to Connie Hoy. Their only son, Terry "Doc"/"TC" Carlyle was born on February 24, 1963.
Marv graduated from Sewal High School in 1954. He worked for HyVee, Graham Department Store, a local feed mill and Pester's Gas Station. In 1956 he moved to Colfax to work at the Pester's Gas Station located on the western edge of Colfax along Hwy 6, before Interstate 80 was completed. He started in the Army Reserves around 1958. Upon returning after the reserves he worked for Pesters until 1961 when he started as a Road Crew Worker with the Iowa DOT. Over the years he worked for various gas stations in Colfax including Harmison's and Norm's Skelly. Being a farm boy, he also worked for Bob Luther on his farm near Mingo, IA from 1970-1990. He retired from the Iowa DOT in December 1998 after 36 years.
Over the course of his life he was involved in various groups and activities including the Colfax Jaycees, the Colfax Jaycee Bowling Team, the American Legion, and the "Old Geezers Coffee Clan", to name a few.
Everyone who knew Marv knew he was an avid racing enthusiast. In high school he started going to races in Corydon and Chariton. As the other two tracks aged, and later closed, he became a regular at Knoxville Raceway. Although Knoxville and Iowa Speedway were his home tracks, he enjoyed traveling to various racetracks around the midwest. One of his favorite races to attend was the Chili Bowl in Tulsa. A highlight of his racing endeavors was the chance to attend an Indianapolis 500 race. He was especially proud to be a card carrying Member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville.
Even later on in life he still had his chores to do: feeding the local squirrels, birds, and deer. He also tended to his garden and this past year seemed especially pleased when we relocated a smaller garden closer to the house so he could continue enjoying this hobby.
Marv will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Connie. His only son, Terry. His siblings, Marilyn (Steve) Knode, Jim (Marlene) Carlyle, Donald (Carolyn) Carlyle and Wayne "Oscar" Carlyle. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister, Carolyn Lawrence, and his beloved dog, Missy Jo.