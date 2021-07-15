OWATONNA — Betsy Kriesel, 78, of Owatonna, MInnesota passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Mill City Senior LIving in Faribault after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Betsy's life will be celebrated July 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM with a memorial gathering of family and friends at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna. There will be a visitation prior to the memorial service beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna immediately following the service. Betsy is survived by her two daughters, Terri (Brad) Reis of Forest Lake, Minnesota and Traci (Erik) Danley of Fripp Island, South Carolina; three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, McKenna (Dan) Mollet, Madison Reis, and Spencer Danley. Brothers and sisters include Yvonne Green, William (Genelle) Hinchley, Anita (Bob) Willhite, Rick (Patty) Hinchley, Sandy Wolters, and Bob (Pam) Hinchley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy, her parents, and her brother Jim (Pat) Hinchley. www.megercares.com