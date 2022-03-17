Drew Thomas Wondra

OWATONNA — Dominique and Darla were blessed with their second child, Drew Thomas, on May 1st, 1996 in Owatonna, MN. He was welcomed by his older brother Dylan, and later blessed with another younger brother, Dominique, quickly developing into true brotherhood. Drew passed away unexpectedly on March 15th, 2022 at his favorite place in the world, the Wondra Cabin in Spring Lake, MN.
Drew graduated from Owatonna High School in 2015, and was currently working on his college degree while spending time outdoors in northern Minnesota. Drew was full of plans and aspirations — buying his own cabin, planting a garden and living off the land.
Drew had the most contagious laugh and biggest smile. His laugh made his cheeks turn red and his shoulders shake. When he hugged you, he would wrap you up in his big arms and pull you so tight you could actually feel his heart beat up against yours. He loved and accepted everyone. You always felt like he was genuinely excited to see you - even if he had just met you.
Drew's greatest happiness was found in the simplest things, mainly spending time with his family and friends. He loved nature, this earth, and was committed to figuring out how to preserve it. His distinct curiosity created a passion to finding answers to the unknown. His simple kindnesses are what the world needs more of these days and will be dearly missed.
Drew was a wonderful son. A devoted grandson. A loving brother. A present uncle, dedicated godfather, and a loyal friend.
Drew was a good man. A lover of the outdoors and a creator of so much joy. He will be forever loved and missed by so very many. This world, and all who knew him, were lucky to have him for nearly 26 years.
Drew is survived by his parents Darla and Dominique, brothers Dylan (Lauren) and Dominique, his niece RosieLynn and his grandparents Thomas and Rosie Wondra. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents June and Richard Trom.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20th from 1-4 pm at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, followed by a funeral service at 4 pm in their chapel. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 52348 S Center Road, Spring Lake, MN 56680. Donations will be directed to an environmentally conscious nonprofit, in Drew's memory.
