OWATONNA, MN — Carol Phyllis Wilker, 89, passed away peacefully at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna on February 12, 2022. Carol was born to Frank and Margaret (Woods) Shaske of Nerstrand, MN on July 6, 1932. She married Lorenz Loren Wilker of Meriden, MN on November 25, 1953.
Carol and Lorenz raised 7 children on a dairy farm by Meriden, MN. Carol had many interests, such as gardening, 4-H, doing puzzles, quilting, and needle art. She was well-known for her talent with Hardanger, a Norwegian Needle Art. She taught Hardanger classes through Owatonna Community Education as well as some private classes for people that were interested in learning. Carol and her husband traveled often and were able to visit many parts of the world.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Lorenz Wilker, her parents, Frank and Margaret Shaske, her son, Wendell Wilker, and her grandson, Joseph Langer. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Frank, Lowell, Danny and Kenneth Shaske. She is survived by her sister, Janice Hatfield. She is also survived by six of her children Nancy Miller of Rochester, Margie (John) Meixner of Owatonna, Susan (Murray) Langer of Owatonna, Mark (Karen) Wilker of Waseca, Paul (Heidi) Wilker of New Ulm, and Amy (Will) Swain of Savage, MN. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Deb Wilker (Wendell's wife), 14 grandchildren and, 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Meriden, MN from 1:00pm to 2:30pm on Monday, February 21, 2022, with the funeral following at 2:30pm. A light meal will be served after the service. Interment will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Meriden, MN. Carol's family politely requests that masks be worn for the visitation and service.