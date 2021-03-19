OWATONNA — Alexander M. (Stewart) Bauer, loving son of Beth (& Scott) Bauer of Eagan and Douglas Stewart of Owatonna, passed away due to breathing issues associated with MTM in South Dakota with his family on March 12, 2021 at age 27. Alex was born Nov. 7, 1993 at 30 weeks gestation with a rare muscle disease called X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy(MTM), the most severe form.
He attended Owatonna Public Schools through 11th grade when he moved to Apple Valley and graduated from Apple Valley High School in 2012. Alex then attended University of Northwestern studying creative writing and theology. He also attended Bethel University pursuing the same degree, but due to health issues he was unable to complete his studies.
Alex loved the Lord very much and often would go to sleep at night thinking of sermons he would like to give if he could become a pastor, which was his dream.
Alex is survived by his parents, stepfather Scott Bauer, sister Isabella Stewart, grandparents John & Virginia Schultz of Medford, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Levi (Stewart) Bauer, and his paternal grandparents Carol Johnstone of Alexandria and Donald Stewart of Owatonna.
Although we will miss Alex so very much, we are happy that he is released from his earthly body that held his beautiful soul and at peace in Heaven with his Savior. We thank you all for being a part of his life!
Alex's celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 27 at good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Visitation at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m.