Richard A. Rich Grinnen

OWATONNA — Richard Allan Grinnen 69, of Owatonna went to be with the Lord on October 29th, 2021 after a hard fight with COVID at Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital in Mankato.
He was born in Austin, MN to Walter and Viola (Quindt) Grinnen on February 14th, 1952. Richard graduated from Faribault High School in 1970. He then went to Pima College in Arizona, finishing his associates degree in Machining back in Minnesota at Faribault Technical College. He then went to work for Owatonna Tool Co. for 20 plus years. From there, he went to work for Caterpillar, until enjoying his retirement at age 62. On June 4th 1977, He married his loving wife Charlene Burt, also becoming a loving Bonus Dad to Tina and Carrie Eisen. On June 12th, 1978 his journey of Fatherhood started, with the birth of his daughter Renee. On January 14th, 1981, Richard was blessed with his son Jeff.
Richard will always be remembered as a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. His selfless actions are honored by all that knew him. He always offered a helping hand, with all of his talents. He fulfilled many tasks for any one he could, including building, painting, remodeling, and baking. His delicious Banana Bread will be sorely missed! Richard was a devoted Family man. He loved attending all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren's sports and activities. Richard also loved to travel, taking many family trips and creating many memories to cherish. Richard's greatest joy was his family.
Richard will be dearly missed by his wife Charlene (Burt) Grinnen of Owatonna, Daughters Tina Eisen of Owatonna, Carrie Eisen of Owatonna, Renee (Derek) Aragon of Aurora, CO, Son Jeff (Jenna Carlson) Grinnen of Waseca, Grandchildren Travis (Jillian), Tristeen, Timothy, Tia Kimbro; Zachary Eisen; Felicia, Ainslee, Dalton Aragon; Emily, Katelyn, Logan, Connor Grinnen; Great Grandchildren, Jayla, Iyonna, Aria, Owen, Rory, Gabriel, and Lanie; Sisters Virginia Anderson, Nancy Nelson, Kim Carter, Kathy Foley, Judy Bulver; And lots of Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Viola; Sister, Susan Austin; Brothers, Thomas Grinnen and Rodney Grinnen.
Friends and Family may visit and celebrate Richard's life at 11AM on Saturday, November 20th at Michaelson Funeral Home.