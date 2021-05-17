OWATONNA — Keith Ronald Olsen died on May 15, at the age of 86. Keith was born in Duluth on September 23, 1934. When he was 1 year old, the family moved to Minneapolis. Keith graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952, and from the College of Saint Thomas in 1956. In 1956 he married Janice (Streed) Olsen. She accompanied him as he entered the Air Force in February 1957. Upon his discharge in 1960 they bought a home in Columbia Heights. Keith worked in the Minneapolis Public Schools from 1960 until 1988, ending his career as principal of his alma mater, Roosevelt High School. In 1973 the family moved to Mounds View, where Keith and Jan stayed until 2016 when they moved to a senior apartment, Meadowood Shores, in New Brighton. In 2020, the couple moved to Owatonna to be close to family. Keith was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eva Olsen, sister Shirley (Stan Dorick/Louis DeSanti) DeSanti, nephew Stewart Dorick, and infant grandsons Daniel Keith and Benjamin Lee Wall. Left to mourn are his wife, Janice, son Ross and his son Henry Keith Olsen, as well as daughter Beth (Chris) Wall and their three boys, Andrew, Tommy and Jonny. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Roosevelt High School Foundation, 4029 28th Avenue South, 55406, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or donor's choice. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 with visitation starting one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Interment Hillside Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999.
Breaking News
Lasting Memories
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 23