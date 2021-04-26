OWATONNA — Douglas E. Belmore, 61, died unexpectedly at home, May 7, 2020.
Douglas was born June 13, 1958 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Franklin and Ruby Belmore. After high school Doug went on to get his Bachelor of Science in Business degree from the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, Canada and his master's degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas. For many years, Doug worked in management for various metal manufacturing companies. In the early 90's, Doug moved his family to Owatonna, MN to help establish Crown Cork and Seal. Doug would go on to run and grow a successful business consulting firm. Doug had a brain and passion for helping others grow and improve their businesses.
In 2016, Doug was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia which prevented him from continuing to run and manage his own business and doing many of the things he loved. Doug met the love of his life, Carol (Thompson) Belmore, in high school. They married May 2, 1981 and went on to have three beautiful daughters, Sarah, Laurel and Emily. Everyone who knew Doug, knew his family was his pride and joy. He did everything for his girls and made sure they were always provided for, a characteristic which he then carried on to the next biggest joy in his life, his grandchildren. When Doug was not spending time with his family you would find him at the hockey arena, riding his motorcycle and recently spending time driving the pontoon at the cabin with his family. Doug was involved with YoungLife, Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna Youth Hockey, and Greater Mankato Growth. Doug was larger than life. His personality and sense of humor will be deeply missed. He was hardworking, witty, sarcastic, generous and the best man he knew how to be. Doug was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Sarah (Brian) Privette, Laurel (Jared) Hoban, Emily (Jeremy) Saufferer, and his nine grandchildren, Ellie, Ty, Hudson, Rowyn, Charleigh, Grayson, Porter, Jameson and Ramsey; and his siblings Gregory (Doris) Belmore, Catherine (Phil) Brown, Michael (Jamie) Belmore, and many nieces and nephews.
Doug's family is hosting a Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, May 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club Cabana. We invite everyone to join us to share memories, conversation and ice cream, always Doug's favorite, as we remember and celebrate his memory.