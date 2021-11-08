Emily J. Herrmann

OWATONNA — Emily Jean Herrmann, age 92, passed away on November 5th in Owatonna, Minnesota at Benedictine Living Community. Emily was born on May 25, 1929 to Kirk and Amy (Mitchell) Hindman in Red Wing, MN. Emily grew up in Red Wing, graduating from Red Wing High School before attending college at Macalester College in St. Paul, MN where she majored in English and Spanish. She graduated from Macalester in 1951. It was during her years at Macalester that Emily met her husband of 67 years, Charles R. Herrmann of New Ulm, Minnesota. They were wed on July 26, 1954.
Upon graduation, Emily and Charlie married and moved to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin where Emily became a Spanish and English teacher at Watertown High School in Watertown, Wisconsin. In 1955, she and Charlie moved to Owatonna where Charlie continued to work for Jostens and the two set up a first home.
Emily was an active member of the Owatonna community contributing her time and energy to Associated Church, Centennial Club and P.E.O. while also enjoying a passion for tennis and golf. Emily was a voracious reader, travel enthusiast and she could also cook like a pro! Above all else she cherished family and friends, winters spent in Florida, and time at the cabin in northern Minnesota. She loved and took special pride in her sons and five grandchildren.
Charlie and Emily had three children: John (MN), Tom (Sandy-MN) and Robert. Emily is survived by Charlie, John and Tom and five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Owatonna Education Foundation, Owatonna Foundation or the Steele County Historical Society. Mail is warmly received at 854 Oriole Lane, Chaska, MN 55318. Go to www.megercares.com to leave an online condolence message.