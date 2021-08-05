OWATONNA — Dorothy Agnes Gasner, age 94, of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home at Traditions Senior Living.
Dorothy Agnes Hruska was born on March 22, 1927 in Deerfield Township, to Joseph and Agnes (Horn) Hruska. She grew up in Deerfield Township and attended Medford High School. After school, she was united in marriage to Lyle Gasner on October 11, 1942, in Owatonna, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with four children, whom they raised on their farm in the Medford area. Whether it was caring for her family, milking cows, or tending to her garden, being a farm wife and mother kept Dorothy very busy. In the couple's younger days, they enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and dancing their way across the countryside. After Lyle passed away in 2008, Dorothy moved to Owatonna and spent her later years visiting the casino and working on her embroidery projects. The thing Dorothy cherished most in life was time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jerry) Strodtman of Medford, Betty Lou (David) Aase of Owatonna, and Lylia (John) Iverson of Medford, daughter-in-law Clarice Gasner; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Agnes Hruska; husband, Lyle Gasner; son, Darold Gasner; grandson, Daniel Gasner; two sisters, Adeline Wilkie and Frances Hansen; and three brothers, Edward, Frank, and Bernard Hruska.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Monday, August 9, 2021, from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Owatonna Memorial Gardens.