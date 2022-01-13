...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
CLARISSA, MN — Christi (Dawson) Boley, 43, of Clarissa, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep of natural causes on January 10, 2022.
Christi Jasmine Dawson was born in Owatonna to Bruce C. and Delores A. (Stuhr) Dawson on March 10, 1978.
Christi is survived by her mother Delores (Dodie) Stuhr of Owatonna, sister Shelby (Mitchell Reese) Dawson of Owatonna, brother Shane Danielson of Rochester, nephews Isaiah Dawson and Brayden Reese of Owatonna, daughter Nicole Sturgis of Rochester, son Ryan Sturgis of Kasson and husband Jason Boley of Clarissa. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Gladys Stuhr and aunt Deanne Stuhr.
Arrangements are being managed by Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville.
