CLARISSA, MN — Christi (Dawson) Boley, 43, of Clarissa, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep of natural causes on January 10, 2022.

Christi Jasmine Dawson was born in Owatonna to Bruce C. and Delores A. (Stuhr) Dawson on March 10, 1978.

Christi is survived by her mother Delores (Dodie) Stuhr of Owatonna, sister Shelby (Mitchell Reese) Dawson of Owatonna, brother Shane Danielson of Rochester, nephews Isaiah Dawson and Brayden Reese of Owatonna, daughter Nicole Sturgis of Rochester, son Ryan Sturgis of Kasson and husband Jason Boley of Clarissa. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Gladys Stuhr and aunt Deanne Stuhr.

Arrangements are being managed by Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville.

