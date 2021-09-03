Phyllis Kaderlik

OWATONNA — Phyllis Kay Kaderlik, 75, of Owatonna, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at District One Hospital in Faribault surrounded by her daughters.
She was born November 12, 1945 in Red Wing, Minnesota the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Ims) Swanson. At the age of 12, the family moved to Waseca where she graduated from High School in 1963. She continued her schooling earning a nursing degree from Red Wing School of Practical Nursing. She married Curt Kaderlik and the couple had three daughters, Stacey, Julie and Lori and lived in Owatonna. They later divorced.
Phyllis was a nurse at the Owatonna Hospital for 20 years, worked for Dr. Bob Hartman for 18 years and then at Viracon as a nurse, retiring in 2014. She continued working part-time as a greeter at Walmart.
Phyllis loved spending time with family and friends, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Vikings, flower gardening, and countless hours of Hallmark movies. Her priorities were God, family and others. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna where she enjoyed volunteering.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacey (and Andy) Steel, Julie (and Andrew) Webber and Lori (and Scott) Proechel all of Owatonna; grandchildren, Matt, Nick, Brooke and Hunter Steel, Luke and Lane Webber and Dylan, Logan and Morgan Proechel and a brother, Bruce (Sharon) Swanson of Owatonna.
She was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Bernice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Livestream of the service will be available at: https://www.tlcowatonna.org/funerals. Private interment will be held at a later date.