Donald Evenson V.

KENYON — Donald Virgil Evenson, age 91, of Kenyon, Minnesota passed into God's loving arms on September 4, 2021. He made it home in time for their 62nd anniversary with Darlene. He is dearly missed by his family, friends and other people he has touched.
Don was born on September 15, 1929 at the Mayflower Ranch in rural Heartland, Minnesota to Clarence and Mabel (Halverson) Evenson. He attended rural school in Freeborn, Minnesota. Don was employed with Pierce Trucking and farmed with his father for many years. He took his brother out to San Francisco, California and lived there for a short time, during which he worked at a bus depot, blacksmith shop, and a Standard Oil Station.
Don was united in marriage to Darlene Abbe on September 5, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Medford, Minnesota. They farmed together with his parents in rural Heartland until 1961 when they moved to rural Owatonna to farm and Don also worked at Owatonna Manufacturing Company full time. In 1975, they moved to rural Medford to a hobby farm and Don continued to work at OMC until retiring in 1992.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Medford and served on their boards of trustees and cemetery, volunteering at monthly community dinners, and playing dart ball. In 2005, they moved to Owatonna and in December 2020 moved into Kenyon Senior Living in Kenyon.
Don was noted for his ability to create things out of nothing and built a relaxing nature retreat that delighted his family and friends. He was always thinking about his grandchildren and finding wonderful treasures at garage sales for them to experience. Don took pleasure in playing, reading, and joking with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, gathering with family and friends, nature, fishing, playing cards, and vacationing with Darlene.
Don liked to reminisce about going out to California in a 1954 Chevy and returning in a 1953 Jaguar. In his later years of life, God and people became so important, that in April 2020, he repented of his sins and confessed Jesus as Lord and Savior of his heart. (Romans 10: 9,10) God transformed his heart and life.
He is survived by three children, Robert (Laurie) Evenson, Cheryl (Jeff) Beckman, and Leann (Johnny) Maxon; eleven grandchildren, Brandon (Abby) Maxon, Ashley (Eric) Kundert, Matthew (Alyssa) Beckman,
Nathan (Katlyn) Beckman, Melissa, Krista, Anna, Alisa, Jenna, Lynnea, and Isaiah Beckman; five great grandchildren, Wyatt and Hannah Kundert, Azariah, Caleb, and Chloe Beckman; one sister, Janice Orth; one sister-in-law, Connie Abbe; one brother-in-law, Don Abbe; many wonderful nieces and nephews, great friends and neighbors.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his parents, Clarence and Mabel Evenson; sisters, Charlotte Nelson, Ruth Ludwig and Margaret Evenson who died in youth; brothers, Marvin who died in infancy, Galen, Irvin, Clair, and Franklin Evenson; sisters-in-law, Gloria Evenson, Lois Evenson, Lorraine Evenson Carr, Lillian Evenson; brothers-in-law, Gene Nelson, Lloyd Ludwig, and Ron Orth.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford with visitation one hour prior. The Reverend Mark Biebighauser will be officiating, and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Deerfield Township. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church of Medford.
We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Kenyon Senior Living and Ecumen Hospice for all your love, phenomenal care, and encouragement. It has been a privilege and a joy working with everyone.