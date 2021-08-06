OWATONNA — Former Owatonna resident Harvey L. Grunwald passed away on March 2, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Tucson, AZ. He was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Geneva, MN, son of Alfred and Selma (Exe) Grunwald. Harvey proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and then was called back for Korea. He was deployed to China and later to Guam, and often told of his experiences there. When discharged, he returned home to Owatonna and in 1951 was united in marriage to Mary Catherine Sauter. To their marriage, two daughters were born, Peggy in 1952 and Marcia in 1957, who died in infancy. Harvey became a master plumber, delivered bulk gas for Gulf, and operated a dog boarding kennel. He raised many good hunting dogs, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mary Grunwald passed away in 1991. Harvey and Florence (Buecksler) Grunwald were married in 1995. They made their home in Forest Lake, MN, and spent many winters in Tucson, volunteering and enjoying the Arizona sunshine. Harvey is survived by his beloved wife Florence, daughter Peggy (Ron) Kern, stepdaughters Susan (Bruce) Bain, Wendy Grunwald, Amy Brenny, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three great-step grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, daughter Marcia, brothers Stuart and Robert Grunwald, sisters Lucille Pratt and Bette Marshall, step-granddaughter Jami Pepin, and infant step-grandson Severin Brenny. A service honoring the life of Harvey will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. S, Owatonna. Military honors will follow the service at Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
