MEDFORD — Merle E. Gostomczik, 101, of Medford, died on April 6, 2021 at the Emeralds of Faribault. She was born on September 10, 1919 to Bernard and Hattie (Stauty) Harguth. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School of Waseca in 1937. She attended nurses training at St. Mary's Nurses School in Rochester. Merle was united in marriage to Leo Gostomczik on May 3, 1940 at Sacred Heart Church in Waseca. Merle was a farmwife alongside her husband and the family settled on a farm in Deerfield Township. Later in life Merle worked in food service at the Owatonna Hospital until her retirement. Merle was a member of Christ The King Church in Medford, charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America and St. Anne Court of Medford/Deerfield. Merle was also a 4-H leader for many years, member of the hospital auxiliary and Steele County Historical Society. Her life interests include crocheting, knitting, reading, music and playing the organ and piano. She is survived by daughter, Janette Wartham of Medford; grandsons, Scott Wartham of Medford and Mark (Amy) Wartham of Charlotte, NC. Two Great-Grandsons Nicholas and Daniel Wortham. She is preceded in death husband Leo and son-in-law James Wartham. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 9, 2021 at Christ The King Church in Medford, MN with Fr. Jim Starasinich officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 - 6 PM at the Medford Funeral Home. The Catholic Daughter of America will have a rosary at 4:00 pm at the funeral home on Thursday. The visitation will continue on Friday starting at 10 AM at the Medford Funeral Home followed by a procession to the church at 10:50 AM for the mass.
