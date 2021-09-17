Jan Marie Buss

ROCHESTER — Jan Marie Weber Buss was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, at age 64. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living the way she did - putting others first and being a friend to all.
Jan was born to Gary and Ida Weber on November 19, 1956, in Owatonna, Minnesota. After graduating high school, Jan moved from Claremont to Rochester to begin vocational school. She was then introduced to Mayo Clinic's Neurology Department, where she dedicated the next 45 years of her career. After working in Mayo's EMG lab for many years, Jan completed her bachelor's degree from Concordia College. She then served as the director of Mayo Clinic's Clinical Neurophysiology Technology Program for the next 25 years, where she was able to combine her two favorite things - education and teaching. She was respected by her students, colleagues, and Mayo Clinic leadership. And, she was a mentor to many.
She married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life, Brent, in July 1981. They had two children together, Calli and Eric.
Jan loved being a wife and mother - her family was her life. She was also a voracious reader, often spending time getting lost in a book. She had a deep interest in genealogy and history and was always the first person to "catch you up" on anything going on - spending hours on the phone with her sisters and children. She also enjoyed being outside, whether it was sitting out on her deck in the sun with Brent, drinking coffee early in the mornings, or boating with family in the summer. But, perhaps one of Jan's greatest joys was being a grandmother - or "nanny" as her grandkids would call her.
Jan's gentle spirit and warmth will be missed by everyone that she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Brent Buss, of Rochester, Minnesota; her daughter, Calli Olson (Matt) and her two children, Lyla and Emma, all of Owatonna, Minnesota; her son, Eric Buss, of Minneapolis; her mother, Ida Weber, of Claremont, Minnesota; her sisters, Laurie Deml, of Waseca, Minnesota, Julie (Ron) Boyer, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, Lisa (Scott) Sherden, of Rochester, Minnesota, and Ann (Randy) Erdmann, of Kasson, Minnesota; her brothers, Paul (Sally) Weber, of Claremont, Minnesota, and John (Sue) Weber, of Claremont, Minnesota; her mother-in-law, Betty Buss, of Owatonna, Minnesota; her brothers-in-law, Brian (Lisa) Buss, of Austin, Texas, Brett (Roberta) Buss, of Tucson, Arizona; her sisters-in-law, Bryce (Jerry) Mann, of Owatonna, Minnesota, Bryn (Jamie) Nelson-Richard, of Westfir, Oregon, Kelli Miller, of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Debbie Heacox, of Stillwater, Minnesota. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gary Weber, of Claremont, Minnesota; her brother, Craig Weber, of Claremont, Minnesota; her father-in-law, Allen (Betty) Buss, of Claremont, Minnesota; her mother-in-law, Renee Martin Buss, of Claremont, Minnesota; her brothers-in-law, Randy (Ann) Asprey, of West Concord, Minnesota, Gary (Laurie) Deml, of Waseca, Minnesota, Bruce (Marla) Buss, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Greg (Debbie) Heacox, of Stillwater, Minnesota, Tim (Kelli) Miller, of Owatonna, Minnesota, Steve Thompson, of Little Falls, Minnesota, and Jeff Thompson, of Claremont, Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be held for Jan on Saturday, October 9, from 2-5 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester, Minnesota.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hawley family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com