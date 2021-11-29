OWATONNA — Lois Mary (Erding) Doyle, 96, led a life of love and laughter, faith and family. We said goodbye to her on November 24, 2021. Surely, the gates of heaven were lined with a welcome party that included her husband of 57 years, Robert, and her infant son, Charles. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Harry and Frances (Feils) Erding, her brother, David, and her sisters Patricia, Audrey, and Marie.
Born in Plainview, Minnesota, Lois grew up during the Great Depression. Childhood highlights included her mother's fresh-baked pies, a bountiful garden, the library where she fueled her love of books, and each performance as a drum majorette. She could twirl a baton the rest of her life, and she offered lessons to her grandchildren.
Lois recalled the thrill of winning "Movie Bank Night" at the local theater. With the $100 prize, Lois bought her high school class ring, graduation announcements, and invitations. The $45 balance went toward a sleeping room in St. Paul, near the spot where she would train and work as "Rosie the Riveter," helping assemble B-24s for the war effort.
Meantime, Lois earned high marks at radiology technician training and, afterwards, worked alongside a family doctor in Owatonna. Down the block from that office, she met her future husband, Robert, "the handsome fellow" on duty behind the pharmacy counter.
Robert and Lois had six boys, losing one son at birth, followed by three girls. Lois excelled in the kitchen: canning excess from the garden, trying new recipes (although tuna pizza was not a hit), and pleasing everyone with cinnamon rolls, pies, and magical rhubarb desserts. While her husband was Postmaster, she delivered trays of homemade sweet rolls to letter carriers each Christmas. Losing her life partner was devastating, and Lois talked aloud to Bob for the remainder of her life.
Lois was grounded in her Catholic faith and reflected a quote from St. Teresa of Calcutta, whom she deeply admired: "if you want to change the world, go home and love your family." Lois did that well.
Lois was devoted to family. Catholic education was paramount. Lois was a constant presence at St. Joseph's Church, St. Mary's School, and Marian High, volunteering for everything from pancake breakfasts to teaching catechism. She led Boy Scouts, organized funeral lunches, and enjoyed the friendships from her church guild, quilt guild, and celiac group. In later life, she and Bob were Hospice volunteers and census workers. Lois loved tight hugs; daily Mass; Adoration; the Rosary; reading books and the newspaper from cover to cover; jigsaw puzzles; piano music, especially if played by a family member; chocolate ice cream; strawberry milkshakes; coffee with cream; comics; a paper map; all travel, but especially to Ireland; handwritten letters; and drives along the back roads.
Lois always had a sewing machine nearby. Early on, she made dresses for herself and her daughters. Later, she quilted countless yards of fabric, entered her quilts in county and state fairs, and gifted these works of art to others. You could find her mending something for a friend well into her nineties.
Lois was direct, firm in opinion, and filled with advice. She relished family time, with special fondness for "Camp Doyle" lakeside and its talent shows. She treasured her children, their spouses, and their offspring. She eagerly shared cooking and sewing tips and welcomed each "nifty" update on her 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Left to remember her affectionately are her children: Michael (Sarah), James Patrick (Linda), John (Faye), Paul (Bev), Mark (Susan), Anne Blim (John), Beth Murphy (Tim) and Cathy Doyle-Burris (Ron).
Grandchildren: Philip and Brian Doyle, Ben and Sam Wuest, Katie Aguilera (Alvaro), Jeff Doyle (Beth), Mark Doyle (Pao), Anne Jensen (Logan), Joe Doyle, Matt FayDoyle (Theresa), Emily Doyle, Chelsea Perera (Tilan), Jack Doyle, Clare and Kathleen Blim, Elizabeth Quinlivan (Ryan), Katheryn Watkins (Mitchell), Charlie Murphy, Luke (Raven) and Mar Burris.
Great-grandchildren: Andrea, Enrique, and Jonathan Aguilera; Magnus and Hattie Doyle; Patrick and Thomas Quinlivan; Max Perera; James Robert Watkins; River Rush; baby boy Quinlivan (due May 2022).
Lois is survived also by her sister, Dona Mussman; brother, Gene Erding; sister-in-law, Sharon Erding; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private funeral Mass for family was held to honor Lois. A wider celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial gifts can be directed to St. Mary's School in Owatonna, the charity of your choice, or mailed c/o Anne Blim, 419 Trinity Hills Lane, Louisville, KY, 40207.
Enjoy the welcome party, Lois. We miss you down here. And, yes, we will go home and love our families.