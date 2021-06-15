Donna Arndt

OWATONNA — Donna Mae Arndt, 89, of Owatonna, died Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 25, 1932 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Peterson) Johnson. She attended country school and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1950. On December 17, 1950 she married Irwin S. Arndt at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. The couple lived in South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland and Indiana during Irwin's military service and then settled on a farm near Owatonna.
Together as a team, Irwin and Donna raised 10 children. The family attended St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Church and Sunday School attendance along with confirmation was very important. Donna dearly loved and cherished her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her kind, gentle spirit was modeled to her family and friends. Even in her last days in the hospital she was teaching life lessons to her family.
She also enjoyed gardening and canning her produce, attending to her flowers, painting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, embroidering and quilting, sewing, bird watching, her farm cats, and was an avid reader. Her favorite celebration was Christmas Eve.
She is survived by her husband, Irwin Arndt of Owatonna; children, Dan (Roxanne) Arndt of Owatonna, Kevin (Marian) Arndt of Winona, Steve (Sharon) Arndt of Owatonna, Julie (Corky) Ebeling of Owatonna, Ken Arndt (Teresa) of Owatonna, Janet (Duane) Vike of Holmen, WI, Melanie (Doug) Wesely of Holmen, WI, Irwin (Becky) Arndt of Owatonna, Sara (Todd) Ellerbusch of Rochester and Heidi (Jon) Coulter of Owatonna; 23 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and brother Maynard (Judy) Johnson of Blooming Prairie.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Esther; grandson, Kyle Arndt and siblings, Burnell Johnson, Elmer Johnson and Arlene Balzer.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Bethany Schalwig for all of her loving care and friendship.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dave Klawiter will officiate. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery in Owatonna.
Memorials are preferred to St. John Lutheran Church for worship and music.