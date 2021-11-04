Susan M. McDonald

OWATONNA — Susan Marie McDonald , 77, of Owatonna, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community of Owatonna.
She was born February 22, 1944 in Mauston, WI to John and Ethel (Amlaw) Pfrom. Susan attended school in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage on January 15th, 1965 to Donald McDonald at St. James Episcopal Church in Minneapolis. She had a lifelong interest in learning, playing the guitar and teaching guitar to others. In the 1990's, Don and Sue operated Alpha Aviation Flight School, Fleming Field, South St. Paul.
When asked by a grandchild how she would like to be described if her biography had been written; "I would like to be described as a Musician, a Dreamer, Crafty, a Reader and a Coloring Specialist, A loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. The last part being more precious than anything else in the world."
She is survived by her husband Donald McDonald of Owatonna; daughters, Paula (Brian) Deml, Owatonna, Dawn (Steve) Lunde, Apple Valley, Christine (Jim) Rotthoff, Owatonna; grandchildren, Jessica (Christopher) Matz, Mankato, Tony (Meghan) Deml, Owatonna, Erin (Tyler) Wear, Lakeville, Trevor Lunde, Apple Valley; great-grandchildren David Matz, Carson Deml, Silas Deml; Sister Shirley (Ken) Wildes, Cuba City, WI; sisters-in-law, Mary McDonald, Glenda McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel Gavin and John Pfrom; beloved step-father James Gavin; brothers, Robert Amlaw, Edwin Smith; sister-in-law Irma Amlaw; brothers-in-law William McDonald, Scott McDonald.
Memorial prayer service will be held on Sunday, November 14th at 1PM at Michaelson Funeral Home. A time of gathering and fellowship beginning at 1:45PM. Memorials are preferred to Benedictine Living Community of Owatonna (KODA).
"If this was our last conversation is there anything you would want to say to me?"
"Stand tall, be who you are, love deeply and hold on tight to your family and don't forget me. I love you."