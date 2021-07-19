BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA — Loretta Bochenski DeSchane, 80, was united with God in her home in Bonita Springs, Florida on March 8, 2020.
Loretta is survived by her husband Thomas, four children Julie, Janet (Chuck), Thomas (Lori), David (Debbie), 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and sister Toni Potami.
Loretta was born in New Brighton, MN on August 20, 1939. She graduated from Moundsview High School in 1957 and went on to graduate from the Minneapolis School of Business. She met Tom at Northrup King Seed Co. and they married on April 30, 1960. After raising her family she went to work for Presbyterian Homes where she retired in 2000.
Loretta and Tom enjoyed many years of retirement at their lake place on Red Cedar Lake, Birchwood, WI. They also belonged to the Naples Marco Antique auto club and had several old cars. Loretta's memorial mass was on June 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN.