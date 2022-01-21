Loren Friesz

WASECA — With heavy hearts we announce the death of Loren Jacob Friesz (Waseca) who passed away on Thursday, January 13th 2022 at the age of 81.
Loren was born on November 4, 1940 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Jack and Mathilda (Schmidt) Friesz. Loren was the oldest of nine children. He enjoyed growing up on the family farm and running the tractor. Loren graduated high school in Mandan, North Dakota on June 21st, 1956.
After graduating high school Loren left home and worked for various construction companies where he was a heavy equipment operator. In September of 1966 Loren went to North Dakota State College of Science and earned his trade-technical certificate in diesel maintenance curriculum on May 29, 1968. After earning his certificate Loren moved to Minneapolis, MN where he worked for Ziegler Inc as a diesel mechanic. Later in his career he worked for Thermo King in Minneapolis, MN.
In 1979 Loren moved to Waseca and started working at Brown Printing in the bindery. Loren worked at Brown Printing for 24 years. He proudly retired in 2003. Loren was a hard-working man all his life.
In 1981 Loren was blessed with his only daughter, Amie Lee whom he loved and adored. Loren taught his daughter how to love and laugh with the whole heart. He showed her the importance of family by going to Bismarck, North Dakota every year to see extended family. They would laugh and have ice cream dates. Loren had the most patience of anyone his daughter knows.
In retirement Loren bought a Harley-Davidson and spent many hours riding. In 2003 he found someone to ride with him. He met the love of his life at a Valentine's Day singles dance. On September 17, 2004, Loren and Marlys were wed. They were married for 16 years until her death in 2020. Loren and Marlys rode bike for many years.
Throughout retirement Loren enjoyed doing mechanic work on their vehicles. He was sure to take his time making sure the work was just right. He was proud to be mechanically inclined.
Loren also enjoyed living on Marlys's farm. He would spend hours mowing and tending to their yard. In their later years Loren and Marlys would go to thrashing shows throughout Minnesota. Loren would strike up conversations with people and talk about farming and mechanics. He also loved his wife's cooking and the sweet treats she would make year-round.
Loren is loved and remembered by his daughter Amie Lee Friesz of Rochester, Minnesota, sisters; Sharon and her husband John Michlitsch of North Dakota, Kathy Kopp of Minnesota, Bernadine Tosterud of Minnesota, Leona Dillon of Montana, brothers; Dennis Friesz of North Dakota, Richard and his wife Diane Friesz, and Duan Friesz of Utah, and his sister-in-law Patricia and her husband Richard Hinchley of Minnesota.
Pioneered in death by his wife Marlys Kay Johnson-Friesz, parents Jack and Mathilda Friesz, sister Marlene Zaharis, and sister-in-law Faye Friesz.
A Celebration of Loren's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of services at the funeral home.