GRAND PRAIRIE, TX — Victor (Vic) R. Laskowske, formerly of Owatonna passed away at the age of 98 at his home in Grand Prairie, Texas on January 27. Born May 26, 1923 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Preceded in death by parents, Otto and Mary, sisters June and Ottie May, and brothers Phil and Robert (Walter Daniel). Survived by sister Rose Folken; Ruth, his loving wife of 72 years; children Tom (Kathy), Dick (Janell), Noreen Artar, Robbie (Trish) and Karen (Mike) Erickson; grandchildren Paul (Rachel), Doug, and Tieg Laskowske, Kirsten (Elliot) Lawrence and Katherine (Caleb) Gazelka; great grandchildren Will and Eleanor Lawrence; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Because of poverty and his parents' illnesses, Vic grew up at the Minnesota State Public School in Owatonna which functioned as an orphanage. He became an Eagle Scout and was chosen to go to the National Jamboree in Washington, DC, where he saw President Roosevelt. All his life he followed the Boy Scout way of life: honoring God, loyalty to country and respect for people. While at Owatonna High School he sang with the first group of OHS Carolers. After his graduation from OHS, he served in World War II in the Army Air Forces and was crew chief maintaining a P-47 fighter plane in England. He began a personal relationship with Jesus Christ while attending Iowa State College. He attended the first Urbana missions conference in the US, in 1948. It was at Iowa State that he met his sweetheart, Ruth. They married in 1949. He earned his degree in education, taught Industrial Arts for one year, and worked as a water front director. He started working with Harry Wenger in 1952 and remained an employee of Wenger Corporation for 24 years. He served in his church, Bethel Baptist, as Sunday School teacher and deacon and helped in many practical ways.
He and Ruth were missionaries in Brazil with Bethany Fellowship from 1977 to 1991. They reached out to people with God's love, and Vic made furniture for the Betania Mission there. In 1992 they retired and moved to Texas, where Vic worked as an elementary school crossing guard until the age of 88.
Vic loved many Boundary Waters canoe trips, piloting small planes, swimming, vacationing across the USA, making family movies, woodworking, gardening, reading, singing with his beautiful tenor voice, sharing his faith in Jesus with others, praying faithfully for people, and giving generously. He was always there for his wife, children, and others through their ups and downs, and encouraged them in their faith in God. He will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be held in Grand Prairie, and in Minnesota at a later time.