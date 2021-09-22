Harvey Ronglien

OWATONNA — Harvey Melvin Ronglien, 94, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Timberdale Trace in Owatonna.
He was born May 5, 1927 in Hegbert Township, Swift County near Appleton, Minnesota the son of Edward and Oline (Bjorklie) Ronglien. He lived at the Owatonna State School from age 5 to 16. Harvey entered the United States Army on June 18 1945, served in Italy and Germany during WW II and was honorable discharged on February 5, 1947. Following his return from military service, Harvey graduated from Owatonna High School in 1948.
He was united in marriage to Maxine Grunklee on December 27, 1952 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Havana Township. The couple made their home in Owatonna and Harvey worked as a lineman for the OPU for 35 years, retiring in 1984.
Harvey was very involved in the community especially with the Orphanage Museum. He served on the Orphanage Museum Board and the Senior Place Board, was a press contributor to the Owatonna People's Press, and was a speaker and tour guide at the State School. His book "A Boy From C-11" was an all-time best seller Minnesota history book. He was a member of the Golden Gloves Boxing Team, AA since 1981, Owatonna VFW and Legion, Eagles Club, Steele County Historical Society and was honored with the Book of Golden Deeds award in 2004. Many will remember Harvey as a beloved coach of numerous sports teams in Owatonna.
He is survived by children, Rob (Deb) Ronglien of Eden Prairie and Cheri Ronglien of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Tiffany (Andy) Myers of Bryant, SD; great-grandchildren Callia, Ava, Drew and Weston; brother-in-law, Norman (Ruth) Grunklee of Red Wing and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Oline; wife, Maxine Ronglien; a son in infancy; three brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Pastor David Shaw and Dr. Gary Terrill will officiate. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Owatonna with military honors by the Steele County Military Funeral Unit.
Memorials are preferred to the State School Legacy Fund.