Victor J. Wanous

OWATONNA — Victor J. Wanous lifelong resident of Owatonna died August 6, 2021 in Rochester, MN. Mass oc Christian Burial is set for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 4 - 6 pm at Brick - Meger Funeral Home and one hour before the funeral mass on Wednesday at the church. Victor will be missed by his daughter LaVonne (Al) Vangen of Owatonna.. To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com

