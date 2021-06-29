Lawrence Larry Burggraff

OWATONNA — Lawrence Claude Burggraff, age 90, of Owatonna passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home. Son of Roman and Mary (Gaida) Burggraff, Larry was born on July 3, 1930, in Pierz, MN. Larry married Dolores Regina Rauch, also of Pierz, on August 29, 1950. He was the beloved father to six children: David (Lucy), Bonnie (Tony Weber), Robert (Lori), Wayne (Deb), Terry (Judy) and LeRoy (Maureen).
After Larry and Dolores were married, they moved to Owatonna where he was employed at Owatonna Tool Company and remained through 1965. Larry returned his family to the Pierz area in 1966 when he became owner and operator of his own business, Larry's Service Station, until 1975. Larry then used his extensive mechanical skills working at DeZurik, Inc. in Sartell, MN until his retirement in 1997. Larry and Dolores would resettle for the final time to Owatonna in 1999.
Lawrence accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior in 1973, when he placed his trust in the Bible's truth about Jesus Christ, "There is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to people by which we must be saved" (Acts 4:12). He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Al and Jim, sisters Betty Anne and Irene Langer, and granddaughter Elissa Burggraff. He is survived by his six children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two brothers.
Memorial service will be held at Boldt Funeral Chapel, Faribault, on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault, beside his wife Dolores.
