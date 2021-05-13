Cody Buscho

LOVELAND, CO — Cody Alan Buscho, 31, of Loveland, Colorado died Sunday, March 28, 2021, from injuries received in a fall while on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
He was born July 20, 1989 in Faribault, Minnesota the son of James and Lana (Adamek) Buscho. He gaduated from Owatonna High School in 2007 where he wrestled on the State Championship Wrestling Team. He continued his education in Ft. Collins, Colorado earning a degree in welding. He was currently living in Loveland, Colorado working as a welder installing high end hot tubs in luxury installations throughout the United States.
In his spare time, Cody enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved his dog, Ghost, and enjoyed spending time with his brother and his nieces living nearby in Loveland.
He is survived by brother, Colton Buscho and his daughters, Haylee and Lilliana all of Loveland; grandfather, Harold "Harry" Adamek of Morristown; uncles and aunts, Amanda Fehn of Owatonna, Nathan (Jennifer) Adamek of Faribault, Kirk (Kathy) Buscho of Phoenix, Jody Buscho of Burnsville, Karl (Deb) Buscho of Waseca and Jon (Michelle) Buscho of Ft. Lupton, CO; cousins, Dalton Fehn, Casey Fehn, Wyatt Adamek, Jamie Adamek, Kendra Harrison, Kyle Buscho, Connor Buscho, Heather (Josh) Burston, Theresa (Mike) Sweet, Jamie Buscho, Anna Sant, and Nick Buscho and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lana; grandparents, Leandra Adamek and Eldon and Gwen Buscho and uncle, Brent Buscho.
A Memorial Service will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM with visitation two hours prior.
Private interment will be in Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.