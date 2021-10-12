OWATONNA — Kent M. Nelson, age 64 of Owatonna passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Walker, MN.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor Kathy Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org.
Kent is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Javan) Drugg; son, Daniel (Kasey) Nelson; granddaughter, Harper Kent Nelson; his mother, Dale Nelson; sister, Nancy (Erich) Martens; brother, Scott (Betty Lou) Nelson and his nieces, nephews and many friends.
He is preceded by his father, Marvin Nelson.
Kent Michael Nelson was born March 18, 1957 to Marvin and Dale (Oren) Nelson in Madelia. He graduated from Owatonna High School and attending Ely Community College where he studied natural resources and conservation. Kent worked for Hydro-Ax/Blount Inc. He also worked at Sette Sports Center in Owatonna, continuing his lifelong passion for automotives and mechanics. Kent lived for the outdoors, fishing with his lifelong friends, motocross and reading. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his new granddaughter Harper Kent. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and we will continue to smile and laugh at all the incredible memories made. Blessed be his memory.