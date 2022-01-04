SAVAGE, MN — John Anton Perhay, WA0DGW, age 76 of Savage, MN died unexpectedly December 22, 2021.
Survived by wife, Denise (Sandquist), sister, Marie (Richard) Borglum, nephews, Erik (Melissa) Root and Tony Borglum; sisters and brothers in law, Rene (Rob) Warhol, Cindy(Paul)Burr, Jeff (Cindy) Sandquist; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Anton Leo (Tony) Perhay and Gladys (Warner).
Private interment Sacred Heart Cemetery Owatonna, MN. Due to COVID, Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Bloomington, MN in Spring of 2022. Arrangements by Washburn McReavy Bloomington Chapel. Full Obit on Chapel Website later.