OWATONNA — Neil O. "Zep" Thompson, 83, of Owatonna, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Thompson; daughters, Sheila (and Bob) Pieper, Sherry (and Tim) Fritz; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Joanne Oswald; brothers, Arden (and Jeanette) Thompson, Ronnie Thompson.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Full obituary available at www.michaelsonfuneral.com
