Helen C. Ulrich

OWATONNA — Helen Louise Ulrich, 92, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home.
She was born September 7, 1928 in Faribault, Minnesota the daughter of Ralph and Opal (Walker) Hortop. She grew up on a farm east of Medford. She attended school in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. While in school, she met Fred Ulrich. Helen and Fred were married on September 14, 1957 at the Methodist Church in Owatonna. The couple made their home in Owatonna.
Helen loved baking, so living above the Owatonna Bakery and working there was a bonus for her. She also worked at Truth in Owatonna, retiring in 1993.
Helen and Fred enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, dancing and spending time with their family. She also enjoyed mending and sewing, cooking and baking. She baked the best buns and carrot cake. Her carrot cakes were a hot auction item at the Eagle's Club fund raiser. Although she never had children of her own, she was like a grandmother to all of her nieces and nephews.
Helen and Fred have faithfully attended and served in the United Methodist Church in Owatonna.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Ulrich of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Cologne Hortop of Owatonna and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Opal; siblings and their spouses, Duane and Beverly Hortop, Howard Hortop, Arthur Hortop; June and Jesse Ptacek, infant brother Harland and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Sunday May 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Lisa Vick will officiate. Interment will be in the Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna.