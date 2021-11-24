OWATONNA — Roger Dean Olinger, 80, of Owatonna, longtime livestock hauler, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Janet (Schroht) Olinger of 59 years and their children; Darryl and (Melinda) Olinger; Melynda and (Jerry) Lisowski; Melyssa Fousek and (Ricky Rodriguez); Brenda and (Scott) Holleback. Sister Eilyne Simon, sister-in-law Mavis Schroht. Seven grandkids and four great-grandkids. Many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral services.