OWATONNA — Kenneth Nathaniel Stevens, 96, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Timberdale Trace.
Ken was born September 15, 1925, at home on the family farm northwest of Amboy, the son of Edward and Myrtle (Mead) Stevens. When he was 7 years old, they moved to town because of the drought and dry crops. His dad Edward built a gas station and grocery store along the new highway. In 1941 they moved back to the farm. Ken graduated from Amboy High School in 1943. When he was 19, he was inducted into the Navy in January 1945. He served on the USS Bingham in the Pacific Ocean where he ran two evaporators (which took salt water and evaporated the water to separate it from the salt). After his discharge in July 1946, he farmed with his dad and brother Dave. His father bought an airplane and with the GI Bill, Ken learned how to fly it.
He was united in marriage to Eleanor Brosen on December 30, 1956, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Together the couple made their home on their farm, where they raised their family. Ken's life revolved around his family, farm, and church. He loved farming alongside Eleanor. Ken and Eleanor retired from raising beef cattle in 1991 and retired from growing corn and soybeans in 1996. Then he worked part-time for his nephew Bob Heers driving tractor in the fall. Ken worked at Owatonna Co-op delivering anhydrous ammonia to farmers in the spring for several years. Ken served as an usher at Our Savior's Lutheran Church for 44 years. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, and fishing with family and friends.
He is survived by his three children, Mary (and Scott) Neumann of Ramsey, Mark (and Julie) Stevens of Rochester, and John (and Deborah) Stevens of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Melissa (and Joe) Phillips, Emily Neumann, Sarah (and Peter) Sepulveda, Ben Stevens (and fiance, Cortney Mabry), Eric Stevens, and Rachel Stevens; great-grandchildren, Alice and Lucy Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Iris Stevens in Amboy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor Stevens; sister, Ruth (Russell) Johnson; brother, David Stevens; and great-niece, Marsha Stevens.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Service will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Friday, October 8. Visitation will be from 10:30 - 11:30 am. The service will be at 11:30 am with the Reverend Ron Huber officiating. Interment will be at 1:45 pm in Dania Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Dania Cemetery.