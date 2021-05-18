EUGENE, OREGON — Jerome A. Hamren, 74, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021, of Parkinson's related causes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Nancy Van Brasch Hamren of Eugene Oregon, loving sister Joyce Hamren Horman of New York City, treasured daughters Emily Hamren Nelson and Meredith Hamren, both of Portland, OR; esteemed son-in-law Nic Nelson and deeply adored grandchildren, Brynn and Landon of Portland, Oregon. He was the only son of his proud parents, the late A.J. (Duffy) and Vernita Hamren.
Jerry was a cherished son and adored brother who grew up in Owatonna with many caring friends and who played enthusiastic basketball in High School. He sang tenor in the choir and worked at his dad's market, "Duffy's Superfair," after school. After his college years, first at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and finishing up his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Minnesota in Mankato, he moved west to Oregon. A couple of years later, he met the beautiful Nancy Van Brasch in Eugene, Oregon, and shortly thereafter fell in love with her long term.
In Eugene, he met new people and made friends through city league basketball games and as a basketball coach. They also played some darts. They became a group of close friends, some of whom actually emigrated from Minnesota to Oregon in later stages. Early on, Jerry worked for Lane County, at first keeping the historic bridges viable to traffic, and later as Lead workman for road maintenance. He retired 18 years ago and has camped, hiked, and hunted deer in many of Oregon's forests, loving the birds and other wildlife he encountered. He was fascinated by and drawn to the eastern part of Oregon, known for its unusual mountains and high desert feel. He made annual trips with family and friends to revisit his favorite parts of Oregon, and he treasured the very special neighbors that lived across the street from him and Nancy for 27 years. Jerry's parents moved to Eugene after the appearance of their first grandchild and lived nearby.
Jerry accompanied his father Duffy and sister Joyce to Owatonna in 2003, where his father was honored as Grand Marshall of the parade celebrating 150 years of town incorporation. Jerry also returned to Owatonna several times for class reunions (class of 1965), and the last one a few years ago when several classes and the fabulous choirmaster Roger Tenney made a large reunion full of old friends who had fun singing and catching up with each other's lives.
It was about 10 years ago that Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson's and his physical health began to weaken. The last two years were quite difficult. His adoring wife Nancy was his rod of support through all of this. Jerry was a good friend, a good husband and a good father with a million-dollar smile and a heart of gold. He will live on in our hearts forever.
A memorial will be held in late June for family and close friends. Cards may be sent to the family care of Nancy Hamren, 1315 Ravenwood Dr., Eugene, OR 97401.