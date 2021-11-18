Douglas Lee Petey Peterson

OWATONNA, MINNESOTA — Douglas "Petey" Lee Peterson, age 54, of Owatonna, MN passed away Nov. 10, at his cabin, home in Brainerd.
Doug was born on May 26, 1967 in Austin, Minnesota the son of Dennis and Wilma Peterson. He grew up in Owatonna, and was a graduate from the Owatonna Senior High School in 1986. He was recognized as an outstanding high school athlete. Doug lettered in football, wrestling, and baseball. After high school he joined the Owatonna Fire Department and continued his service until his retirement. Doug worked full time at Blount Manufacturing and owned and operated his Action Striping business.
Over the recent years, as a Blades Hockey enthusiast, Doug volunteered as a billet dad by hosting many of the players from the team.
Doug shared his life with many friends through his love of cooking, fishing and hunting and maybe... just a few drinks. One cannot think of Doug without smiling and hearing his voice calling out your nickname. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his dog Mia.
Doug is survived by his mother Wilma Peterson of Owatonna; his sisters, Shawn (Michael) Russell of Owatonna and Sara (Barry) Lutteke of Wells; six nephew and nieces, Burgin (Jordan) Russell, Justine Russell, Christian Russell, Molly Russell, Kameron Lutteke, Mariah Lutteke; great nephew and nieces, Alexander, Evelyn, and Ulysses and his beloved dog, Mia.
He Preceded in death by his father Dennis Peterson; grandparents, Leonard and Jorgina Peterson, and Fred and Marcella Schabacker.
A celebration of life will be held on November 28, from 2-7 p.m. at the VFW in Owatonna, MN. A dinner will be served. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a very special person who will be greatly missed.