James "Jim" Crisman

OWATONNA — James "Jim" Edward Crisman, 82, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born October 12, 1938 in Buda, Illinois the son of James and Ulricha (Lindstrom) Crisman. While in high school he was able to join the United States Army. Following his military service he completed his high school education and attended two years of business school. Jim's first wife was Patricia and they had two children, Scott and Jodi. His second wife was Joanne and on June 8, 2018 in North English, Iowa, he married his third wife, Barb Hanneman.
Jim worked for a number of businesses in Iowa including Whirlpool in Des Moines, International Harvester in Grinnell, Sig Mfg. in Montezuma and Bob Evans in Marshalltown and in retirement enjoyed grounds keeping at the mobile park in McAllen, Texas.
He enjoyed spending winters in McAllen, model airplanes, racing, camping, speed boats, visiting with people, and reading magazines about farming, racing, boats and RV's.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hanneman of Owatonna; son, Scott (Julie) Crisman of Victor, IA; daughter, Jodi (Brad) Sauter of Wiggins, CO; step-children, Darin Hanneman of Ellendale, Randy (Nikki McShane) Hanneman of Owatonna and Raynell (Gabe Reysack) Hanneman of Medford, Duane (Vicki) Hannah of Marshalltown, IA, Tom (Denise) Peck of McAllen, TX, Victor Bennington of Searsboro, IA, Barry Bennington of Searsboro, IA, Marilyn Chase of Mechanicsville, IA, and Donna (Joe) Schwegel; 25 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ulricha; granddaughter, Tessa Sauter and foster parents, Nathan and Doris Sperry and Kenny "Max" Bennington.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.