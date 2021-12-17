Wayne Marquardt

OWATONNA — Wayne Francis Marquardt, 74, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Owatonna Hospital -- Allina Health.
He was born September 24, 1947 in Fairmont, Minnesota to Francis and Dorothy (Sheely) Marquardt. Wayne graduated from Fairmont High School in 1965 and joined the United States Navy, where he was a Cryptologic Technician during the Vietnam War. In 1968, he was honorably discharged, then finished a business degree program at St. Cloud State. Wayne worked in real estate and appraising for over 30 years and was a certified appraiser on the VA panel. In 2015, he reconnected with high school classmate, Jean Zinter, and they were together until his passing.
Wayne had a wealth of knowledge and was always teaching people about real estate and appraising. He also liked to fish, hunt pheasant and grouse, and listen to the blues on guitar. Wayne was a member of Pheasants Forever.
He is survived by brother, Kevin Bradley (Melanie Raine) of Mankato, MN; sisters Sandra Heatherly of Yankton, SD and DeeAnn Houck (Art) of Pine City, MN; fiancé Jean Zinter of Owatonna, MN; Jean's children, Maria (Mike) Lamb, Aaron (Brittany) Zinter, Erik (Rachel) Zinter, and Jean's seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sharon Roble, brother-in-law Larry Heatherly, and hunting companions Max, Remi, and Rush.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna with visitation one hour prior and lunch to follow the service.