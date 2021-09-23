ALBERT LEA — Edwin "Jim" Zabel, 91, Albert Lea, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, Minn. A Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea, Minn. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Funeral Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea, Minn.
